National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Free Report) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cineplex in a report issued on Monday, September 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Cineplex’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

CGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.64.

Cineplex Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$10.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$657.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.80. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$7.10 and a 1-year high of C$11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$277.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.90 million.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

