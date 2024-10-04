StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $10.81.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $27.74 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mannatech

Mannatech Company Profile

In related news, Director Larry A. Jobe sold 16,288 shares of Mannatech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $126,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,087.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.