StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MTEX opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $10.81.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $27.74 million during the quarter.
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
