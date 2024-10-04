Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Insider Sells $36,614.40 in Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) insider Camille L. Bedrosian sold 11,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $36,614.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX opened at $2.94 on Friday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $199.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.35). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of ($1.02) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMLX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 52,575.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 15,247 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 104.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 113.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 29,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.