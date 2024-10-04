TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (TSPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2949 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSPY stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.98 and a 12-month high of $26.01.

