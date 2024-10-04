Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NCLH. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.71. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 875.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 109,892 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,008,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after acquiring an additional 212,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.