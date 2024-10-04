Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Wendy Carruthers Sells 6,983 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $585,594.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,967.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10.

On Thursday, August 1st, Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $83.84 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $84.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $8,038,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 225.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 73,219 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,570,000. Tlwm bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,104,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,827,000 after buying an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

