Raymond James Increases Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Price Target to $45.00

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.
Plumas Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ PLBC opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.68. Plumas Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.24.
Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Plumas Bancorp
Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.
