HC Wainwright Lowers Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Shattuck Labs’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

STTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shattuck Labs Price Performance

Shares of STTK opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.72. Shattuck Labs has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $11.76.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 2,067.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.65%. Shattuck Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 704.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shattuck Labs will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STTK. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

