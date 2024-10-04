BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Purchases 126,910.08 in Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 15.84 per share, with a total value of 126,910.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,661,390 shares in the company, valued at 327,276,417.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

On Friday, September 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,633 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.89 per share, for a total transaction of 25,948.37.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 300 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 15.73 per share, with a total value of 4,719.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,006 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 15.98 per share, for a total transaction of 32,055.88.

On Thursday, September 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,455 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 16.14 per share, with a total value of 249,443.70.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 27,148 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 15.93 per share, for a total transaction of 432,467.64.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BMEZ opened at 15.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 15.53. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a one year low of 12.93 and a one year high of 16.59.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 5,365.6% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the second quarter worth $184,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 31.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.