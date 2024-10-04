Gerald J. Maginnis Sells 975 Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Stock

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) Director Gerald J. Maginnis sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $12,714.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,811.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 14.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 391,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 49,221 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 19.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

