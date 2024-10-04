Gerald J. Maginnis Sells 975 Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Stock

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) Director Gerald J. Maginnis sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $12,714.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,811.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $13.07.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%.
Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.
