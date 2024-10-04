Truist Financial Boosts Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target to $145.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $137.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITGR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Integer in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.29.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $125.81 on Tuesday. Integer has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $131.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.00 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Integer will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $1,431,133.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,280 shares in the company, valued at $272,824.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Integer by 3,688.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Integer by 60.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter worth $106,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter worth $203,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

