Insider Buying: Fletcher Building Limited (ASX:FBU) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Fletcher Building Limited (ASX:FBU – Get Free Report) insider Sandra Dodds purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.75 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of A$27,500.00 ($18,965.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

