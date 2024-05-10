VeraBank N.A. Sells 84 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

VeraBank N.A. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,017,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603,090 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $253,076,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,246,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,025.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,267,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,905 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $197.53 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $133.13 and a twelve month high of $200.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.97 and its 200-day moving average is $173.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,063,506 shares of company stock valued at $195,024,605. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.