Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.22 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 121,206 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,030,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $100.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.80. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $101.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,689 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,617. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

