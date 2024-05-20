Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,847 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 69,222 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 570 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,769 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,322,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $575,263,000 after purchasing an additional 295,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $924.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $882.98 and a 200 day moving average of $687.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $298.06 and a 52 week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $966.55.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

