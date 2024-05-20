Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.29 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,720,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,690,000 after purchasing an additional 84,633 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,165,000 after acquiring an additional 521,456 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,893,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,792,000 after buying an additional 275,368 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,134,000 after acquiring an additional 44,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,397,000 after acquiring an additional 42,860 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.32.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $147.84 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.34 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

