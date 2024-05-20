WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEC opened at $85.50 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.62. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEC shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

