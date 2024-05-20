Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 102,128 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,874,000 after buying an additional 134,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,483,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,674,000 after purchasing an additional 109,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,607,000 after purchasing an additional 119,305 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TROW opened at $116.76 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

