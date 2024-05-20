Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 1,716 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,667,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 87,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,185,000 after acquiring an additional 23,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading

VUG opened at $350.63 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $254.65 and a 12-month high of $352.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.85. The company has a market capitalization of $120.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

