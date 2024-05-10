TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) PT Lowered to $7.50

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 97.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock.

TransAct Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

TACT opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $37.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.86.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,873,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

