FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 133.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 436,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $115,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $213,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $257.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.66. The stock has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $213.80 and a 52-week high of $291.27.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on FDX. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

In other FedEx news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

