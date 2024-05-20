NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $924.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $882.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $687.42. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $298.06 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $966.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.