Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,124 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,687,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 195,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,584,000 after acquiring an additional 167,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $399.95 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $400.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $388.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

