Marathon Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $46,680,000. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 26,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $154.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

