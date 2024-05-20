Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,129 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $32,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $541.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $537.60 and a 200 day moving average of $537.38. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.06 and a 12 month high of $565.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

