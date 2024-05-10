Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Lessened by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,880 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $67.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.85.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

