Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $172.00 at Robert W. Baird

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Robert W. Baird from $173.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s previous close.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.13.

TTWO opened at $147.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.50 and its 200-day moving average is $152.94. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

