Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 1,253 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,851,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,148,000 after acquiring an additional 40,603 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $85.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average is $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WEC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

