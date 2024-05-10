Craig Hallum Increases MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Price Target to $105.00

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.60% from the company’s previous close.

ML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

Shares of ML stock opened at $82.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08. The firm has a market cap of $865.69 million, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 2.68. MoneyLion has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MoneyLion will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark Torossian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,754.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark Torossian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,754.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timmie Hong sold 25,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,217.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,729.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,111 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,064. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ML. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the first quarter worth $236,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

