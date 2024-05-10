JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,017,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,076,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,246,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,144,000 after buying an additional 1,366,360 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,025.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,267,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,806,000 after buying an additional 1,226,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $197.53 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $133.13 and a 1 year high of $200.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $3,078,225.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,465,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $3,078,225.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,465,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,063,506 shares of company stock valued at $195,024,605. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

