Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 644.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Celsius were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CELH. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $917,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Celsius by 761.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after buying an additional 167,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Celsius by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.95.

Celsius Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of CELH stock opened at $82.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celsius news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $138,263.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,045,196 shares of company stock valued at $131,499,404. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

