Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stock Position Decreased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,239,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,404,000 after purchasing an additional 612,832 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 910.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 447,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,558,000 after acquiring an additional 402,913 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 921,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,812,000 after acquiring an additional 377,377 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,880,000 after purchasing an additional 318,300 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Trex by 7.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,441,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,122,000 after purchasing an additional 240,850 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.72.

Trex stock opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.56. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.03 and a twelve month high of $101.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

