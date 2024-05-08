GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial cut shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GLYC. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
View Our Latest Research Report on GLYC
GlycoMimetics Stock Performance
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GlycoMimetics
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.