GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial cut shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GLYC. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.30. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $3.53.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

