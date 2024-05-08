Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,217,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 40,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 128.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 42,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 23,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMB opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

