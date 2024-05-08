StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 5th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.68) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 81.56% and a negative net margin of 246.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arcadia Biosciences
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.