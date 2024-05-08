5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Raised to C$0.65 at National Bankshares

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

VNP opened at C$5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.81. The company has a market cap of C$457.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.01. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$2.86 and a 12-month high of C$5.25.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). 5N Plus had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of C$88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.15 million. Research analysts predict that 5N Plus will post 0.2835821 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 60,100 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,561.85. Insiders have bought a total of 69,100 shares of company stock worth $312,032 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

