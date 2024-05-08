Royal Bank of Canada Trims Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Target Price to $44.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradata from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.90.

TDC opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,615 shares of company stock worth $2,903,644 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,451,000 after acquiring an additional 496,702 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,419,000 after purchasing an additional 451,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,948,000 after purchasing an additional 116,489 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 7.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,330,000 after buying an additional 89,280 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Teradata by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,267,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after buying an additional 38,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

