ServiceNow’s (NOW) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $807.88.

NOW stock opened at $713.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $751.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $717.54. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $429.05 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,369 shares of company stock worth $8,538,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

