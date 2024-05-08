Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered Napco Security Technologies from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.73. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $46.41. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $238,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $238,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $1,263,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,215,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,644 over the last three months. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

