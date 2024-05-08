Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PIRS opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $80.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.00) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.33% and a negative return on equity of 90.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIRS. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 649,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 378,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.