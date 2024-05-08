Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Receives “Underperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their underperform rating on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Palantir Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 237.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.76.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,819,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,819,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,356,273 shares of company stock worth $182,143,602 in the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,741,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after buying an additional 116,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 25,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

