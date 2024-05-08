Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Citigroup

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PLTR. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair restated an underperform rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,356,273 shares of company stock valued at $182,143,602. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.0% in the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

