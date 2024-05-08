Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 175.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,520 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 4,420.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Global Industrial by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Bruce Leeds sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $15,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Industrial Stock Performance

Global Industrial stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98. Global Industrial has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $46.97.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.35%.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

