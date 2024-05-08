Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Shares of TDC opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.21. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,644. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Teradata by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

