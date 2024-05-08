Li-Cycle (LICY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 754.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

NYSE:LICY opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.75 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LICY

Li-Cycle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.