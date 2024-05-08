Hudson Global (HSON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.02 million. On average, analysts expect Hudson Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HSON opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Global in a research report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

