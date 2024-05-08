GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) CEO Lei Wu Sells 44,000 Shares

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,769,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,464,741.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 2nd, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,840.00.
- On Tuesday, April 30th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $1,402,280.00.
- On Friday, April 26th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,579,160.00.
- On Wednesday, April 24th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $1,607,760.00.
- On Monday, April 22nd, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,583,120.00.
- On Friday, April 19th, Lei Wu sold 14,177 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $511,789.70.
- On Wednesday, April 17th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $1,522,840.00.
- On Monday, April 15th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,432,640.00.
- On Friday, April 12th, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $32,230.00.
- On Wednesday, April 10th, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $31,860.00.
GigaCloud Technology Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $45.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $9,634,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,895,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $2,803,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GigaCloud Technology
About GigaCloud Technology
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GigaCloud Technology
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.