Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.25 million. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 13.27%. On average, analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.086 dividend. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

