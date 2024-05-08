Carson Advisory Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Carson Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.2% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 243.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

JNJ opened at $148.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.70 and a 200-day moving average of $154.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

