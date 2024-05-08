Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Insider Yibin Edward Cui Sells 668 Shares

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vertiv Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 91.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 182.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,511,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,855,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,018,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 10.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,817,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,429,000 after buying an additional 1,002,191 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $185,339,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

